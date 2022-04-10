Hyderabad: Youth set ablaze, dies while undergoing treatment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A youngster Adil (25) was set ablaze by three persons inside the premises of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) at Erragadda in the city, late on Friday night, died undergoing treatment on Sunday.

It was learnt that police detained the three suspects and questioning them.

The victim and the accused were earlier involved in property offences, police have found.

According to the police, Adil resides in the Old Quarters located in the IMH campus. On Friday night, when he was at a hotel near AG Colony, the accused Mohammed, his associates Sohail and Azhar, came to him.

After a brief conversation, they took him along with them on their bikes and arrived near the Prisons ward at the IMH premises.

As soon as they arrived, Mohammed and the other two accused doused Adil with petrol, set him ablaze and fled.

As Adil raised an alarm, people residing in the quarters rushed to his rescue. Adil has been shifted to Osmania Hospital for treatment, where he died of third degree burns.