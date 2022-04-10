QQSUDA plans rebirth of Mahboob Chowk

S Bachanjeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority is finetuning plans to restore the dilapidated Mahboob Chowk market, on the west side of the historical Charminar, to its lost glory. The market was built in the early 20th century and is part of the Mahboob Chowk square along with the clock tower and the mosque, both of which date back to the late 19th century. A preliminary assessment of the condition of the market was done in 2018 by JNTU, Hyderabad which had deemed the complex unsafe for human habitation.

However, a more detailed subsequent documentation and condition analysis done by a group of conservation architects and others suggested the possibility of structural as well as architectural restoration.

Nearly 90 per cent of the shops need extensive rehabilitation. Statistics revealed that the market is essential to its neighbourhood. In view of this, many intervention proposals have been worked out during the last three years, from restoring the market in its place and pattern to complete reconstruction, again in the same place and pattern.

However, keeping in mind the financial feasibility and longterm plan for a historic market complex in the wider scheme of the Charminar Pedestrianisation Plan (CPP), the proposal of reconstructing the market complex in its original design with the addition of a floor has been made. The idea is to retain the urban identity and character of the place while enhancing space and facilities for the city at large.

Linking this initiative with the rejuvenation of Laad Bazaar and Charminar Precinct, the encroachments along the Mahboob Chowk Clock Tower will be relocated into the new market complex and the street taken up for redevelopment for pedestrian friendly movement. Components such as road top, street lighting, benches, garden fence and landscaping shall be part of the streetscape leading up to the market entrance plaza in the backdrop of the grand arches, GHMC officials told Express.

The proposed G+1 market complex will have a dedicated zone for meat and poultry related businesses with purposebuilt shops and infrastructure such as drainage and waste water treatment. The plans include 136 new shops with dedicated access from the approach road that does not interfere with the retail zone within the same market complex.

Shop spaces will be increased from 200 to 232, retail shops from 70 to 96. One additional floor will also be constructed. Likewise, the Sardar Mahal, on the east side of Charminar will be turned into a ‘cultural centre’ with the GHMC proposing to conserve and redevelop it.