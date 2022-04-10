Youth set ablaze at Erragadda Hospital premises

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a youngster was set ablaze by three persons inside the premises of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) at Erragadda in the city, late on Friday night. The victim Adil (25) received more than 40 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment at hospital, said K Saidulu, Inspector of SR Nagar police station.

According to the police, Adil resides in the Old Quarters located in the IMH campus. On Friday night, when he was at a hotel near AG Colony, the accused Mohammed, his associates Sohail and Azhar, came to him. After a brief conversation, they took him along with them on their bikes and arrived near the Prisons ward at the IMH premises. As soon as they arrived, Mohammed and the other two accused doused Adil with petrol, set him ablaze and fled.

As Adil raised an alarm, people residing in the quarters rushed to his rescue. Adil has been shifted to Osmania Hospital for treatment. “We are suspecting some old issues to be the motive behind the incident,” said Saidulu. He added that Adil was earlier involved in theft cases and the accused were also old offenders.