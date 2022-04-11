Police raid hookah parlour at Abids

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police raided a Hookah parlour at Abids and seized Rs 1 lakh in cash, hookah pots and others materials.

Acting on a tip-off that the management was running the parlour beyond the prescribed timing and violating other norms, Abid Road police conducted a surprise raid at the hookah parlour under its limits on Saturday late night. The cops are questioning the staffers to extract more information.

Last month, Task Force police had raided a hookah parlour in Jubilee Hills and apprehended seven persons including two managers and staff for serving hookah in violation of rules. Investigations revealed that the hookah centre staff was running the facility without licence and were also serving hookah to minors.