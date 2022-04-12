Erragadda murder: Accused bought petrol from nearby fuel station 

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The probe into the killing of 25-year-old Adil, who was set ablaze at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) campus in Erragadda on Friday, revealed that the accused persons had purchased two litres of petrol in a plastic container from a nearby fuel station despite the ban.

In 2019, Abdullapurmet tahsildar Vijaya Reddy was reportedly burnt alive in her office by a farmer-cum-real estate businessman with petrol. Soon after, the State government imposed a ban on the sale of petrol in plastic bottles. However, it continues to grow unchecked.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two persons — Mohd Bin Ali and his associate Azhar — in connection with Adil’s murder and sent them to remand. Adil’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination on Monday and the final rites were performed amid tight security, said K Saidulu, Inspector, SR Nagar police station.

The accused have admitted to purchasing petrol from the fuel station by telling the staffers that their bike ran out of fuel. This was before they met Adil at AG Colony. The cops are now looking to initiate action against the fuel station management.