STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Two brothers die by suicide over business loss in Nalgonda

Police also recovered a suicide note purportedly written by Srikanth, which stated that they took the extreme step due to financial issues.

Published: 12th April 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide-1_(1)

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over losses in real estate business, two brothers died by suicide in Nalgonda district on Monday. Martha Srikanth (41) and Martha Venkanna (38) were found in Srikanth’s home late on Monday. Police also recovered a suicide note purportedly written by Srikanth, which stated that they took the extreme step due to financial issues.

A case has been registered in this regard, said A Rajashekar Reddy, SI of II Town Police Station, Nalgonda. Srikanth was a field assistant in a private bank and Venkanna was into real estate business. They had recently invested huge sums in real estate, but they did get expected returns and slipped into a crisis.

On Monday evening, when their families were out, Venkanna came to Srikanth’s house. Their house owner found them hanging from two ceiling fans in the same room of the house and alerted the police.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suicide
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp