Two brothers die by suicide over business loss in Nalgonda

HYDERABAD: Upset over losses in real estate business, two brothers died by suicide in Nalgonda district on Monday. Martha Srikanth (41) and Martha Venkanna (38) were found in Srikanth’s home late on Monday. Police also recovered a suicide note purportedly written by Srikanth, which stated that they took the extreme step due to financial issues.

A case has been registered in this regard, said A Rajashekar Reddy, SI of II Town Police Station, Nalgonda. Srikanth was a field assistant in a private bank and Venkanna was into real estate business. They had recently invested huge sums in real estate, but they did get expected returns and slipped into a crisis.

On Monday evening, when their families were out, Venkanna came to Srikanth’s house. Their house owner found them hanging from two ceiling fans in the same room of the house and alerted the police.

