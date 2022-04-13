Congress seeks Governor’s intervention against Chandrasekhar Rao's 'erratic governance'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seeking Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s intervention against ‘erratic governance’ of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Congress leader led by PCC chief, A Revanth Reddy met her at Raj Bhavan. They held that the delayed decision of paddy procurement has cost massive losses to farmers, most of whom have already sold away their produce at ‘distressed prices’ to private players.

Critical of ‘irrational decisions’ taken in Tuesday’s cabinet meeting by Ministers, the leaders said this clearly indicates KCR’s ‘erratic governance’. “Therefore, we make an earnest appeal to your good self to intervene and initiate corrective actions, as a custodian of the Indian Constitution, against the State government and protect the interests of the people of Telangana,” the leaders urged.

On the issue of paddy procurement and farmers’ sufferings, the Congress leaders held that Chief Minister ‘purposefully’ created uncertainty, confusion and delayed paddy procurement during Rabi.

“As a result, nearly 35% to 40% of farmers were already exploited and forced to sell their paddy to middlemen and millers at extremely distressed prices. These farmers have reportedly been subjected to massive losses worth Rs 3000 to 4000 crore,” they alleged.