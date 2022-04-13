STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Congress seeks Governor’s intervention against Chandrasekhar Rao's 'erratic governance'

On the issue of paddy procurement and farmers’ sufferings, the Congress leaders held that Chief Minister ‘purposefully’ created uncertainty, confusion and delayed paddy procurement during Rabi.

Published: 13th April 2022 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

PCC chief, A Revanth Reddy meets Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan. ( Photo | EPS)

PCC chief, A Revanth Reddy meets Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seeking Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s intervention against ‘erratic governance’ of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Congress leader led by PCC chief, A Revanth Reddy met her at Raj Bhavan. They held that the delayed decision of paddy procurement has cost massive losses to farmers, most of whom have already sold away their produce at ‘distressed prices’ to private players.  

Critical of ‘irrational decisions’ taken in Tuesday’s cabinet meeting by Ministers, the leaders said this clearly indicates KCR’s ‘erratic governance’. “Therefore, we make an earnest appeal to your good self to intervene and initiate corrective actions, as a custodian of the Indian Constitution, against the State government and protect the interests of the people of Telangana,” the leaders urged. 

On the issue of paddy procurement and farmers’ sufferings, the Congress leaders held that Chief Minister ‘purposefully’ created uncertainty, confusion and delayed paddy procurement during Rabi.

“As a result, nearly 35% to 40% of farmers were already exploited and forced to sell their paddy to middlemen and millers at extremely distressed prices. These farmers have reportedly been subjected to massive losses worth Rs 3000 to 4000 crore,” they alleged. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Intervention congress Revanth Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao Paddy procurement Loss Framer
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp