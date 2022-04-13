Drink away to balance

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
According to doctors, dehydration is the easiest to keep at bay, but can prove to be dangerous if things go out of hand. 

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With the mercury levels rising to new highs every day, summer seems to completely drain us out. Temperatures have been scorching high and humidity levels have escalated to between 70 and 80 per cent. Most of us feel dehydrated and low on energy in such a climate. Dehydration is a common problem in summer that many ignore, and end up paying a heavy price later. According to doctors, dehydration is the easiest to keep at bay, but can prove to be dangerous if things go out of hand. 

“Dehydration occurs when the body loses more water than it consumes or holds. It can occur due to sunstroke when an excess of body fluids are lost due to the sun’s heat or it can occur due to diarrhoea when the body loses excessive fluids and salts due to loose motions or when you indulge in extensive workouts in the hot sun,” says Dr G Navodaya, consultant, general medicine at Care hospital, Banjara Hills. He adds that dehydration can also occur when you have a high temperature and the body tries to sweat more to keep the body cool.

According to Dr M Gayathri, clinical dietician at Apollo hospital, Hyderguda, 60% of the human body has water and because we lose more water through sweat in summer, a proper balance can be achieved by having 2-3 litres of water per day, with some rich fruits and vegetables as part of our diet. 

“Watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber, tomatoes, berries, ridge gourd, bottle gourd, grapes, buttermilk, coconut water, fresh fruit juices, lime juice, lemon water and aam panna are great for your body and yummy for the tongue,” Dr Gayathri says. 

Dr Navodays says that clothes play a vital role in preventing dehydration. “Ditch dark clothes this season. To keep body temperature normal, use loose fitted white or light coloured dresses with half sleeves,” the doc advises. He adds that athletes who do regular workouts need to take care of their body fluids twice than a normal person. “They should use sports fluids which are rich in sodium, before, in between and after a strenuous workout to restore lost body fluids.”

If a person’s situation worsens, administer oral dihedral liquids like ORS, or prepare fresh dihedral liquids by taking one litre of water, a spoonful of sugar and a pinch of salt, he adds. However, Dr Gayathri, says that people sometimes may mistake low blood pressure, low and high blood sugar and gastritis to be dehydration. So if health issues persist, it’s always best to consult a doctor, she says. Neglecting dehydration symptoms can lead to kidney failure and also sometimes cause death.

Up your cool quotient

Drink water before and after venturing out in hot summers 

Keep away from dark clothes in summer. Choose light clothes

Take fleshy and juicy fruits during the day 

Athletes can take fluids that are rich in sodium, before, in between and after a strenuous workout

Ensure to drink 1.5 litres by 2 pm 
 

