No lemon-aid

When life gives you lemons, hoard them. That’s the sentiment in Hyderabad these days — where after fuel, it’s now lemons’ turn to become more expensive than ever.

Published: 13th April 2022

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  When life gives you lemons, hoard them. That’s the sentiment in Hyderabad these days — where after fuel, it’s now lemons’ turn to become more expensive than ever. With each humble lemon costing around `12, social media is abuzz with memes and jokes about the price hike. We speak to memesters, comedians and the common man, who are making the most of this tragic comedy. 

We finally seem to have interesting options apart from gold to invest in, with lemons being the latest to join the list after petrol and diesel. Inspired by the price rise, Hasireddy Hareesh Chowdary, owner of Telugu clothing brand DedDimag, came up with the latest design for a T-shirt that reads, ‘When Life Gives You Lemons, Sell Them — Lemon Ammesey’. He says, “Climate change seems to be directly proportional to our empty pockets. The demand for lemons during summer is high and since the supply is low, this had to happen. Lemons have been the common man’s solution to many things and this price rise is a bummer. Until we figure out the root cause of this, no Superman or lemon bhai can save us.”

Stand-up comedian Sandesh Johnny shares his insight about the hike: “Little did we know lemons would someday become luxury. While we are yet to be stung by this, we will soon see its effect when we will be charged extra if we ask for lemons with our biryani. Lemon soda could soon be listed under exotic mocktails!” True, it’s Ramzan and we shudder to think what haleem would taste like, without the lemons. One wonders if it’s time we have come to realise the value a simple lemon adds to our lives!

Navin Pivhal, an independent communication specialist and popular memester has come up with some funny memes including ‘when life gives you lemons, deposit them in the bank’ and ‘mere paas nimbu hai’. He already has several others up his sleeve. He says that while prices of several things have been skyrocketing, no one expected lemons to turn expensive.

“The rise in the prices of lemons coming during the peak of summer, where every thirsty soul is advised to have some ‘nimbu paani’, will only mean that the middle class and poor will have to make do with just paani this season. One can only hope that our water bills don’t go up or we will be parched this summer 2022,” he says. 

