Stay fit even in summer

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Working out in summer may require some extra motivation. Let’s face it — it gets unbearably hot in Hyderabad and walking a few steps can leave you feeling parched. But don’t lose heart as CE speaks to fitness trainers about ways to keep the pounds away and stay on track with your fitness routine during these tough months.

This summer, do not let your workout regimen turn tedious. Make the best of the few hours when the sun is down. Well-known health and wellness trainer Dinaz Vervatwala says one must complete their workout between 6 am and 8 am or after 6 pm. “Also, merely doing a cardio workout might be exhausting. Instead, switch to a circuit workout which is a combination of cardio and strength training.

Working out in a cooler environment is better than exercising outdoors in the heat. Lastly, hydrating yourself is very important because you lose a lot of water in summer,” she says. Dinaz suggests drinking lots of water, coconut water and fresh lime water to stay hydrated. “It is important to work out in summer because we continue to eat the same amount of food. If you don’t burn those calories, you are going to convert them into your weight. It is also important for people to wear light and summery clothes. Do not wear a salwar, thick t-shirt or tights while working out,” she says.

She suggests joining online programmes or watching YouTube videos and creating an environment at home that motivates you to exercise. “Allot a space for yourself, where you also stack your equipment — such as a pair of dumbbells, a mat, etc. Exercise at fixes hours, preferably in the morning. This will help you stay fit with ease in summer,” she says.

However, one needs to bear in mind that the intensity of workouts cannot be the same all year round — it will have to be lowered in summer. “This is because you get dehydrated easily. There are chances of your body temperature rising even when you are maintaining the same diet. It is important that you change your diet. Instead of pushing yourself to exercise for one-and-half hour, try wrapping up your routine in one hour. Do a lot of body weight workouts at home. Including cardio, push-ups and planks in your routine is also a great idea,” says Kuldep Sethi, celebrity trainer.