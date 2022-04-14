STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao's house allegedly attacked by ‘goons’ 

"Earlier when I received threat calls, I had approached DGP, but to no avail. The authorities failed to come up with any kind of arrangement for protection," VHR tweeted.

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao examining the damage in his car after the alleged goon attack. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao’s house in Amberpet was allegedly attacked by ‘goons’. Stones were hurled in the late-night resulting in the damage of the car’s glasses parked in front of his house. 

The leader took up the matter seriously in view of the threatening calls he had received earlier. Rao urged the police authorities to investigate the matter and demanded that the culprits involved in the incident be identified at the earliest.

“My house was attacked by the goons. They damaged the car parked in front of my house. It is the responsibility of policemen to track them. Earlier when I received threat calls, I had approached DGP, but to no avail. The authorities failed to come up with any kind of arrangement for protection,” he tweeted.
 
Meanwhile, PCC chief, A Revanth Reddy, MLA D Sridhar Babu and others condemned the incident and demanded that police immediately catch the culprits. 

In view of Ambedkar Jayanthi, Rao for the past couple of days had once again brought to the fore the issue of the Ambedkar statue and its installation at Panjagutta circle. He held that the Statue remained in police custody without any proper reason. “It has been 4-years and till now the police failed to file the chargesheet in this case," he told TNIE.

The issue was even brought to the notice of Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, when hecalled on her on Wednesday in Raj Bhavan.
 

V Hanumantha Rao VHR Amberpet hyderabad
