STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Watches, whiskey and the waters

The need to pause, reflect and take regular breaks to indulge in things that calm the mind can’t be ‘stressed’ more. Tarun Oblum, the founder of the eponymous leather store, Oblum, shows us how.

Published: 14th April 2022 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

Tarun Oblum

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stress coupled with fatigue and disinterest make the perfect recipe for a disastrous performance, with mental health going for a toss. The need to pause, reflect and take regular breaks to indulge in things that soothe and calm the mind can’t be ‘stressed’ more. This week, Tarun Oblum, founder of the eponymous leather store, Oblum, shows us how it’s done. 

Tarun almost always has his hands full, working for three different businesses. He manufactures and sells bespoke leather goods, a one-of-its-kind in the country, which takes up most of his time. The brand works closely with customers right from design and material to manufacturing and post-delivery care to bring out products with quality and standards that are unmatched. Apart from this, he runs Urban Mochi, a premier leather care and service centre, while also helping with his family business, an electrical engineering-based company that is nearly five decades old. 

Despite it all, Tarun knows how to cool down after sweating it out with his varied interests. He shares, “Fish keeping is one of my oldest hobbies that I picked up from my father. I have three aquariums at home and will be setting up my fourth one soon. I also enjoy indoor gardening; I try to grow as many plants as I can inside my apartment.” 

A man with a very individualistic sense of style, Tarun also enjoys tailoring. He takes great interest in his clothing and loves going into the finer details — right from the cloth to the way it is cut. “I’m a huge fan of all things vintage, so I try to infuse details of the past into my clothes,” he says.

Tarun, who has an eclectic taste in music, looks forward to regular electronic music gigs on the weekends. He also has been collecting vinyl records. “I recently developed a keen interest in good quality music. I start and end my day listening to music,” he shares. He also is an ardent fan of watches that he has been collecting for over six years now. “It started off when my sister gifted me an HMT Pilot. I have a collection of over 50 watches, most of them vintage pieces. I downsized to choose and collect only ones that suit my style and interest.”

Finally, fine whiskey is his forever love, one that he took up when he had moved to England. “The love accelerated after I returned to India. I enjoy exploring Indian whiskeys.” Before the pandemic hit, his wife and he would host mid-week parties, but they’re taking it a little slow now. The couple are ‘water babies’ and love travelling, but have taken to domestic travel in the past two years. “That’s when we fell in love with surfing. We try to take a vacation every three months, let’s hope I’m able to continue doing that with three ventures.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tarun Oblum Oblum
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp