Realtors want a green master plan for 1.32 lakh acres

HYDERABAD: Realtors are pinning a lot of hopes on the master plan proposed by the government for the 1.32 lakh acres of land that has been freed of restrictions after the abolition of GO 111. About 1,32,000 acres covering 84 villages in the mandals of Shamshabad, Shabad, Rajendranagar, Chevella, Moinabad and Shankarpally, which hold huge real estate potential owing to their proximity to the IT corridors, had come under the purview of GO 111, issued on March 8, 1996.

According to city-based realtors, the State government should consider all aspects and keep the common man in view while preparing the master plan. “We hope the government comes up with a master plan that would balance the ecology and horizontal growth,” the realtors said.CREDAI Telangana chairman Ramchandar Reddy suggested the government include recreational facilities, lung spaces, good roads and better infrastructure in the master plan.

The areas which had been covered by GO 111 will witness rapid growth once the master plan is implemented, he said.“Since many layouts would come up in the 1.32 lakh acres of land due to abolition of GO 111, it is advisable to have more greenery and the government should accord top priority to this. On the other hand, many are assuming that land rates would drop in other parts of the city as GO has been revoked, but it is not going to have any impact in the realty sector,” Ramchandar Reddy added.

GO 111 allowed construction of homes in layouts in the 10-km-radius but didn’t allow seeting up of major industries or projects to come up as 60 per cent of total area should be open space. Allowing larger industries, construction works could directly impact groundwater levels across GHMC limits. However, with the abolition of the GO, there are no such restrictions.

The Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) has already asked the government organisations to plan development zones in the GO 111 area in such a way that the ecological balance is maintained. Sufficient Sewerage Treatment Plans should be in place and the drainage water in the surrounding area should be treated before it flows into the lakes, the Association said.

