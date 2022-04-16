STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Body of teen fished out from Durgam Cheruvu

Sunil Kumar checked his son’s bag and found the suicide note which said that he would be jumping off the Cable Bridge into the Durgam Cheruvu. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Madhapur police on Friday fished out the body of 17-year-old B Nikhil Kumar, who ended his life by jumping into the Durgam Cheruvu on Thursday. Nikhil’s father Sunil Kumar noticed that the intermediate student had left his bag in his shop and did not return for a long time and his phone was switched off. 

Sunil Kumar checked his son’s bag and found the suicide note which said that he would be jumping off the Cable Bridge into the Durgam Cheruvu. He alerted the police who, along with disaster management personnel, launched a search in and around Durgam Cheruvu on Thursday. The body was finally fished out on Friday afternoon and sent for post-mortem. The body was later handed over to Nikhil’s family. In his suicide note, Nikhil said that he does not hold anyone responsible for his decision. 

