Challan discount offer helps Hyderabad police collect Rs 300 crore 

The discount was offered on humanitarian grounds as the pandemic had already taken its toll on the livelihoods of the people.

Published: 16th April 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 65 per cent motorists who were penalised for any form of violation of traffic rules availed massive discount offered by the traffic police for clearing the pending challans. The discount was offered on humanitarian grounds as the pandemic had already taken its toll on the livelihoods of the people.

The discount offer was valid from March 1st to March 31st. It was later extended to April 15th. More than half of the due amount was waived off. By the end of March, 2.4 crore challans worth Rs 250 crore were cleared. The total revenue collected from over 3 crore challans crossed Rs 300-crore mark on April 15th.

Motorists in Hyderabad alone cleared 70 lakh pending receipts and a total of 65 per cent amount was paid. Two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles were offered to pay only 25 per cent of the entire amount, while as RTC vehicles were charged only 30 per cent of the due amount during the discount period. Light and heavy motor vehicles paid 50 per cent of the overall charges during this offer.

Massive discounts boost collection 

The discount offer was valid from March 1 to March 31. It was later extended to April 15. More than half of the due amount was waived off. By the end of March, 2.4 crore challans worth Rs 250 crore were cleared. The total revenue collected till April 15 was Rs 300 crore

