Congo youth fleeing mishap scene dies

In the process, he continued riding at the same speed and crashed into a car coming in the opposite direction and received severe injuries.

Published: 16th April 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lumingu Katende Josue, a 25-year-old Congo national studying in the city, died in an accident at Golconda police limits. After hitting a pedestrian, in an attempt to escape, Josue entered the opposite lane and crashed into a car coming in the opposite direction. 

The incident occured on the night of April 12 and Josue died while undergoing treatment in the early hours of April 13. After a post-mortem examination on Friday, his body was handed over to his friends, to be shifted to Congo. 

On April 12, Josue a resident of Sun City Colony, was going towards Narsingi on his sports bike. When he was close to the bus stop Ibrahimbagh, he hit a teenager J Abhishek crossing the road. As Abhishek received severe injuries, Josue entered into the other lane on the road through the nearby U-turn, in an attempt to escape from the spot.

In the process, he continued riding at the same speed and crashed into a car coming in the opposite direction and received severe injuries. Police registered a case against Josue. Meanwhile, Abhishek is also undergoing treatment at a private hospital. 

