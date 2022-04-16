‘Drugalysers’ may check substance abuse

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana police department is looking into the possibility of using ‘drugalysers’, similar to the breathalysers used in drunken driving checks. In fact, if sources in the police department are to be believed, the police department has already been given demonstrations on these ‘drugalyser’ devices by three to four companies.

A senior officer said that if the department goes ahead with ordering these ‘drugalysers’, they would be used by teams of cops, on the lines of drunken driving checks, who would conduct random tests on suspects for drugs.

The officer hinted that these devices would test saliva samples and produce almost instant results. “The companies claim that these devices would be able to detect drugs consumed up to three months before the date of testing,” the senior officer said. In fact, Telangana is not the only state looking into the possibility of pressing into service such a device. States like Gujarat and Kerala too have been looking into this method to control the drug menace, sources said.

It may be remembered that police departments in all states continue to rely on tips regarding the consumption of drugs before conducting raids. A ‘drugalyser’ would help the cops quickly check and allow those free of drugs to leave, and detain the users.

The senior police officer said that once a decision is taken on the usage of these ‘drugalysers’, then orders would be placed. He said that the department was cautiously optimistic regarding the ‘drugalysers’ and hoped that these devices would help in the fight against the drugs menace.

Helpful device

