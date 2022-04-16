Easter just got sweeter   

Vishal Fernandes By

Express News Service

As the world celebrates the resurrection of the Christ on Easter, mark the occasion by whipping up some mouth-watering desserts in your kitchen. Top chefs and home bakers share recipes of irresistible pies, tarts and rolls

Rhubarb pie

Ingredients

For sweet paste

250 gm butter

125 gm icing sugar

375 gm refined flour

10 gm vanilla essence

For almond paste

250 gm butter

250 gm castor sugar

3.5 eggs

250 gm almond flour

63 gm refined flour

For Rhubarb puree

250 gm Rhubarb puree

50 gm sugar

Method

● For the tart, mix butter and sugar in a bowl. Use a paddle to make the dough. After five minutes of mixing at medium speed, add egg with vanilla essence. Mix it for 30 seconds and add flour into it.

Let it cool in a chiller for two hours. Sheet the chilled sweet paste with the help of a rolling pin and line the tart shell

● For almond paste, cream the butter and sugar in a mixing bowl. Use a paddle for creaming

Gradually add egg with vanilla essence into it

● Add in the dry ingredients and mix it all together. Put a thin layer of almond paste into a piping bag

● Cook the rhubarb with sugar for five minutes

● On top of the almond paste, put a thick layer of cooked rhubarb puree

● Decorate half the tart with short crust and the remaining with fresh rhubarbs

● Apply egg wash on top of the short crust

● Bake it for 25 minutes at 180 degree Celsius

(Balvinder Lubana, executive chef, Marriott, Hyderabad)

Chocolate Easter Egg

Ingredients

250 gm dark chocolate

Easter egg moulds

Goodies: Marshmallows, Gems, chocolates

Method

● Temper the chocolate. For this, break the chocolate up into small pieces and place it in a large glass or metal bowl over a pan of very gently simmering water. Let the chocolate melt gradually

● Take the bowl off the heat and stir in the remaining chocolate

● Use a pastry brush to brush a thick layer of chocolate evenly over the mould

● Refrigerate for five minutes before adding another layer of chocolate. Wipe around the edges of the mould. Repeat with the other chocolate shell and refrigerate for one hour

● Once the chocolate has completely set, carefully remove it from the moulds by gently pushing down on the shell

● Add the goodies to one half of the egg

● Stick the two halves together and hold for a couple of seconds to seal. Your egg is now ready to decorate on the outside

(Sheena Mrinalini, home baker)

Carrot Swiss Roll

Ingredients

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1/8 tsp ground cloves

3 eggs

1/2 cup granulated white sugar

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups shredded carrots

1 cup cream cheese filling

1/4 cup powdered sugar for rolling

For filling

1 cup powdered sugar, sifted

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

6 tbsp butter, softened

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method

For filling

● Whisk together cream cheese, powdered sugar, butter and vanilla extract until smooth

For roll

● Preheat the oven to 375°F

● Whisk flour, cinnamon, baking powder, ginger, salt, nutmeg in a medium bowl until combined

● In a large mixing bowl, whisk together eggs and sugar for one minute until thick

● Add in oil, vanilla and shredded carrots. Whisk until just combined. Fold in the flour mixture with a rubber spatula, and stir together until just combined

● Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan. Bake for 10-13 minutes

● Slowly roll the cake from the short ends

● Transfer the cake roll to a wire rack and cool until it reaches room temperature

● Now, make the cream cheese filling

● Once the cake roll has reached room temperature, transfer it to a flat surface and open it up gently. Spread the cream cheese filling evenly over it

● Tightly wrap the carrot cake roll in a plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least one hour

● Remove and unwrap the carrot cake roll and transfer it onto a serving dish. Dust some powdered sugar on the roll (optional)

● Slice and serve

(Mohit Mishra, executive chef, Taj Deccan, Hyderabad)

No-bake Cheesecake

Ingredients

For base

10-15 marigold biscuits

1/4 cup melted butter

For filing

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream

200 gm cream cheese

1/4 cup powdered or icing sugar

1/2 cup melted white chocolate

Method

● Crush the biscuits into a fine powder using a blender

● Put the biscuit powder in a bowl and add melted butter. Mix well

● Place the biscuit mixture in a glass jar and press to form a layer

● Refrigerate the jar for an hour

● In another bowl, add 3/4 cup of heavy whipping cream and whip it still soft peaks are formed

● Add 200 gm of cream cheese and 1/4 cup powdered or icing sugar. Whip it again

● Add 1/2 cup of melted white chocolate and whip it

● Use a spatula to mix well

● Add the cheesecake filling in the glass jars and top it with your favourite jam

● Refrigerate for one-two hours

● Your cheesecake is ready!

(Sheena Mrinalini, home baker/ Instagram: Beryls_bakes)