STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Nalgonda police bust gang of nine for stealing valuables to buy, smuggle ganja

During the interrogation, they also confessed to stealing 20 kg silver ornaments from a jewellery store in Nakrekal town in March.

Published: 16th April 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Nalgonda police busted a six-member interstate gang involved in the supply of spurious seeds.

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nalgonda police have busted a nine-member gang of ganja smugglers that was involved in procuring and transporting the contraband from Bhadrachalam in Telangana to Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Ganja worth Rs 2.4 lakh, cars used for transportation, iron rods and some cash was recovered from their possession, SP Nalgonda Rema Rajeshwari said.  The gang was also involved in property offences.

On Friday, when police were conducting a routine vehicle checking at Nakrekal bypass on National Highway-65, they found 24 kg ganja in two vehicles that were heading to Hyderabad. Nine persons who were arrested from the vehicles admitted to purchasing 24 kg ganja at Bhadrachalam and having planned to sell it to Uttar Pradesh. 

During the interrogation, they also confessed to stealing 20 kg silver ornaments from a jewellery store in Nakrekal town in March. The jewellery was also sold in Uttar Pradesh. Police also found that in the month of January, the accused had robbed a jewellery store in Gajwel of Siddipet district. 

It was found that the gang leader, Nayeem Khan, and eight other members came to Telangana with an intention of committing property offences in the guise of selling mixer grinders. With the money from the stolen properties, they bought ganja to sell it in Uttar Pradesh. A manhunt is on to nab four more members of the gang including two receivers.

Accused stole 20 kg silver ornaments in March
During the interrogation, they also confessed to stealing 20 Kg silver ornaments from a jewellery store in Nakrekal town in March. The sold the jewellery and used the money to buy ganja, which they were going to smuggle to UP

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp