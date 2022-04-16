Nalgonda police bust gang of nine for stealing valuables to buy, smuggle ganja

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nalgonda police have busted a nine-member gang of ganja smugglers that was involved in procuring and transporting the contraband from Bhadrachalam in Telangana to Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Ganja worth Rs 2.4 lakh, cars used for transportation, iron rods and some cash was recovered from their possession, SP Nalgonda Rema Rajeshwari said. The gang was also involved in property offences.

On Friday, when police were conducting a routine vehicle checking at Nakrekal bypass on National Highway-65, they found 24 kg ganja in two vehicles that were heading to Hyderabad. Nine persons who were arrested from the vehicles admitted to purchasing 24 kg ganja at Bhadrachalam and having planned to sell it to Uttar Pradesh.

During the interrogation, they also confessed to stealing 20 kg silver ornaments from a jewellery store in Nakrekal town in March. The jewellery was also sold in Uttar Pradesh. Police also found that in the month of January, the accused had robbed a jewellery store in Gajwel of Siddipet district.

It was found that the gang leader, Nayeem Khan, and eight other members came to Telangana with an intention of committing property offences in the guise of selling mixer grinders. With the money from the stolen properties, they bought ganja to sell it in Uttar Pradesh. A manhunt is on to nab four more members of the gang including two receivers.

Accused stole 20 kg silver ornaments in March

During the interrogation, they also confessed to stealing 20 Kg silver ornaments from a jewellery store in Nakrekal town in March. The sold the jewellery and used the money to buy ganja, which they were going to smuggle to UP