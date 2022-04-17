STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bala Sabhas & more at this Wanarparthy village

Chandapur got an award from Panchayati Raj Ministry for its child-friendly initiatives recently.

Published: 17th April 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

The model Anganwadi school in Chandapur

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

WANAPARTHY : While Gram Sabhas are a common sight in villages across the country, Chandapur village in the district has the unique distinction of holding Bala Sabhas for children. This, and many other initiatives like this have led the village to win the Child-Friendly Gram Panchayat Award- 2022 from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj recently. 

At the Bala Sabhas, issues such as prevention of child marriage, prevention of child labour, the behaviour of children towards their parents and vice-versa, facilities in the village’s schools and other aspects are discussed during the meetings. Apart from the children, the sarpanch, village elders and teachers also participate in the meetings.

This apart, the village is a role model in the implementation of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) and Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS). Awareness programmes on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and good and bad touch, among other important issues, have been also carried out in the village. The Palle Prakruthi Vanam (park) located right beside the primary school has enabled children to enjoy a joyful study environment.

On par with playschools

The village also has three Anganwadi schools, out of which one is a model school, imparting digital education. With indoor play equipment like slides and see-saws, attractive child-friendly pictures painted on the walls, benches and chairs, and 20 types of pre-school activity kits, the model Anganwadi is on par with the playschools in the cities. Even at the Zilla Parishad High School and primary school, the dropout rate is nil while the enrollment rate is 100 per cent. 

No cases of either child marriages or child labour have been reported, while 100 per cent of the children have received all necessary vaccinations. Even when it comes to malnourishment, which is a major issue for villages across the country, Chandapur has not recorded any instances of low birth weight or weakness among newborns. Similarly, there are no moderately or severely malnourished children in the village either.

BD Pushpa Latha, District Welfare Officer, states that the collective work and cooperation of the Health, Women and Child Welfare, District Rural Development Agency and the gram panchayat officials has led to the villages’ development.

