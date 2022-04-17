STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On World Heritage Day eve, Hyderabad's King Kothi Palace razed down

The iconic King Kothi Palace was the residence of the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Published: 17th April 2022 09:39 AM

A screencap of the video showing demolition work in King Kothi Palace.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an ironic turn of events just a day before the World Heritage Day to be celebrated on Monday, the iconic King Kothi Palace, which was the residence of the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan is being razed down.

A video of the heritage structure built in the 1880s showing demolition work being taken up at the palace was posted on social media on Sunday morning. 

It is being reported that the demolition has been going on for the past couple of days.

The palace has run into a property dispute between Niharika Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Iris Hospitality over the last week. The matter of property's rights is in the High Court presently.

