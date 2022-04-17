Team of US lawmakers visit Tata facilities in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The two-day visit by a bipartisan Congressional delegation of US lawmakers to Hyderabad concluded on Saturday. They were here to visit the Tata-Boeing and Tata-Lockheed Martin facilities. These facilities feed critical components into Boeing (Apache helicopter fuselages) and Lockheed Martin (C-130 cargo plane empennages and F-16 fighter jet wing sets) global supply chain and production.

While in Hyderabad, the legislators also met with leaders of US firms and visited the $300 million new consulate compound in Nanakaramguda (Financial District).“US and Indian firms have created an ecosystem for the aerospace and defence industry in the State of Telangana,” said US Consul General Joel Reifman.

“The visit of this Congressional delegation underscores the importance that the United States places on India as a valuable partner in the Indo-Pacific,” he added. The delegation included three members of the US House Armed Services Committee, which has jurisdiction over the Department of Defense, acquisition and industrial base policy, technology transfer and export controls, and joint interoperability. Led by Committee Chairman Adam Smith, the delegation also included Representatives Chrissy Houlahan and Austin Scott.