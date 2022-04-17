Telangana HC aghast at terms of orders appointing sanitation workers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court has found serious fault with the terms and conditions listed in the appointment orders issued by the government to the legal heirs of manual scavengers who died while performing their duties in the State. While going through one of the appointment orders filed by the HMDA Commissioner, the court pointed out that it reads: “services can be terminated without assigning any reason”.

The court observed that it’s unfortunate that the legal heirs of the deceased sanitation workers, though have been given appointment orders, are subjected to conditions that are not at all warranted. The bench was adjudicating a suo-moto taken-up PIL by converting a news report published in The New Indian Express on December 1, 2021, wherein two sanitation workers died while cleaning a septic tank in Kondapur due to suffocation. The Express reported that as per the Supreme Court directions, the government has to pay `10 lakh compensation to the kin and kith of each deceased sanitation worker and also rehabilitate them by providing employment.

The Court directed that the government to issue modified appointment orders to these appointees within four weeks. A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, told standing counsels for the HMDA and GHMC that the government should change its mindset while issuing appointment orders. The bench said that inclusion of the sentence that their services will be terminated without assigning any reason speaks about the negative attitude of the government.

The bench further directed the HMDA Commissioner and GHMC Commissioner to file individual affidavits duly furnishing information on the payment of compensation to the heirs of the deceased sanitation workers and further furnishing the modified appointment orders.

The case was adjourned to June 6.