STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana HC aghast at terms of orders appointing sanitation workers

The Court directed that the government to issue modified appointment orders to these appointees within four weeks.

Published: 17th April 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court has found serious fault with the terms and conditions listed in the appointment orders issued by the government to the legal heirs of manual scavengers who died while performing their duties in the State. While going through one of the appointment orders filed by the HMDA Commissioner, the court pointed out that it reads: “services can be terminated without assigning any reason”. 

The court observed that it’s unfortunate that the legal heirs of the deceased sanitation workers, though have been given appointment orders, are subjected to conditions that are not at all warranted. The bench was adjudicating a suo-moto taken-up PIL by converting a news report published in The New Indian Express on December 1, 2021, wherein two sanitation workers died while cleaning a septic tank in Kondapur due to suffocation. The Express reported that as per the Supreme Court directions, the government has to pay `10 lakh compensation to the kin and kith of each deceased sanitation worker and also rehabilitate them by providing employment. 

The Court directed that the government to issue modified appointment orders to these appointees within four weeks. A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, told standing counsels for the HMDA and GHMC that the government should change its mindset while issuing appointment orders. The bench said that inclusion of the sentence that their services will be terminated without assigning any reason speaks about the negative attitude of the government. 

The bench further directed the HMDA Commissioner and GHMC Commissioner to file individual affidavits duly furnishing information on the payment of compensation to the heirs of the deceased sanitation workers and further furnishing the modified appointment orders.

The case was adjourned to June 6.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp