Century-old trees translocated to pave way for integrated market 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as four trees, aged over 100 years, were successfully translocated in Mahabubnagar on Sunday. The trees were translocated from Roads and Buildings guest house to KCR Eco-Park in Mahabubnagar. The translocation became necessary as the new integrated market is being constructed in the premises of R&B guesthouse. The translocation and plantation happened under the supervision of Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and Mahabubnagar district Collector S Venkat Rao.

The Minister and Collector appreciated the efforts of Green India Challenge, VATA Foundation and Public Health EE Vijaya Bhaskar and other engineering staff who played a pivotal role in translocating the trees.

The plants were translocated without any damage and locals appreciated the efforts of Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha member Joginpally Santosh Kumar.