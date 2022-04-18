STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Century-old trees translocated to pave way for integrated market 

The plants were translocated without any damage and locals appreciated the efforts of Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha member Joginpally Santosh Kumar.

Published: 18th April 2022 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

A crane lifts one of the trees in Mahbubnagar on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as four trees, aged over 100 years, were successfully translocated in Mahabubnagar on Sunday. The trees were translocated from Roads and Buildings guest house to KCR Eco-Park in Mahabubnagar. The translocation became necessary as the new integrated market is being constructed in the premises of R&B guesthouse. The translocation and plantation happened under the supervision of Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and Mahabubnagar district Collector S Venkat Rao. 

The Minister and Collector appreciated the efforts of Green India Challenge, VATA Foundation and Public Health EE Vijaya Bhaskar  and other engineering staff who played a pivotal role in translocating the trees. 
