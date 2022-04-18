Century-old trees translocated to pave way for integrated market
HYDERABAD: As many as four trees, aged over 100 years, were successfully translocated in Mahabubnagar on Sunday. The trees were translocated from Roads and Buildings guest house to KCR Eco-Park in Mahabubnagar. The translocation became necessary as the new integrated market is being constructed in the premises of R&B guesthouse. The translocation and plantation happened under the supervision of Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and Mahabubnagar district Collector S Venkat Rao.
The Minister and Collector appreciated the efforts of Green India Challenge, VATA Foundation and Public Health EE Vijaya Bhaskar and other engineering staff who played a pivotal role in translocating the trees.
The plants were translocated without any damage and locals appreciated the efforts of Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha member Joginpally Santosh Kumar.