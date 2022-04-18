STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Fasting teen collapses while playing, dies

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and handed over to the parents on Sunday afternoon.

Published: 18th April 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Allegedly weak from fasting during the holy month of Ramzan, a 14-year-old boy, a resident of Andheri Galli under Moghalpura police station limits, died late on Saturday night. The parents of the deceased, Nawaz, said he didn’t eat any food on Saturday, which could have led to the weakness.

Nawaz, a Class 9 student, was playing volleyball about 200 metres from his residence at 11 pm on Saturday night when he collapsed. His mates alerted his parents, who rushed to his aid. Moghalipura police and the ambulance crew attended the call made by Nawaz’s parents and moved the deceased’s body to Osmania General Hospital where the duty doctors declared him dead. 

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and handed over to the parents on Sunday afternoon. A case is registered under Section 174 of CrPC and is under investigation. His parents said that he had been fasting regularly for the last 14 days and had become quite weak. They suspect that since Nawaz didn’t eat on Saturday, it exacerbated the problem, leading to his death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramzan Hyderabad Fasting
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp