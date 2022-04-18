Hyderabad: Fasting teen collapses while playing, dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Allegedly weak from fasting during the holy month of Ramzan, a 14-year-old boy, a resident of Andheri Galli under Moghalpura police station limits, died late on Saturday night. The parents of the deceased, Nawaz, said he didn’t eat any food on Saturday, which could have led to the weakness.

Nawaz, a Class 9 student, was playing volleyball about 200 metres from his residence at 11 pm on Saturday night when he collapsed. His mates alerted his parents, who rushed to his aid. Moghalipura police and the ambulance crew attended the call made by Nawaz’s parents and moved the deceased’s body to Osmania General Hospital where the duty doctors declared him dead.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and handed over to the parents on Sunday afternoon. A case is registered under Section 174 of CrPC and is under investigation. His parents said that he had been fasting regularly for the last 14 days and had become quite weak. They suspect that since Nawaz didn’t eat on Saturday, it exacerbated the problem, leading to his death.