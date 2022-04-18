STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sikhs organise Mahan Gurmat Samagam in Hyderabad

The Sikh Heritage Foundation, Hyderabad Deccan, is organising a special photo exhibition on Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib at Western Block, Salar Jung Museum.

As part of the ongoing Khalsa Panth Foundation Day celebrations, a Mahan Gurmat Samagam was organised at Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the ongoing Khalsa Panth Foundation Day celebration, a Mahan Gurmat Samagam (mass congregation) was organised at the Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda on Sunday. A large number of devotees attended the congregation.

Well-known preachers of the Sikh community, Baba Avtar Singh, chief of Baba Bidhi Chand Nihang Singh Dal, Punjab, Singh Saheb Bhai Ram Singh Dhupia of Hazur Sahib, Nanded and Dhadi Varan, Gyani Tarsem Singh Moharanwali and other Ragi Jathas delivered sermons and rendered Gurubani Keertans and discourses and threw light on the teachings of Sikh Gurus.

Special photo exhibition at Salar Jung Museum 

The Sikh Heritage Foundation, Hyderabad Deccan, is organising a special photo exhibition on Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib at Western Block, Salar Jung Museum. The exhibition will be open till April 24. As part of the exhibition, Gyani Tarsem Singh Moharanwali will render Dhadi Varan (keertan) on April 18 at the museum from 4 pm to 5 pm.

