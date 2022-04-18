Telangana transporters to stage dharna on April 19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upping the ante, the Telangana Auto, Cab and Lorry Unions JAC on Sunday revealed that it has decided to organise a dharna at Indira Park on April 19.The JAC members who have been protesting against the New Central Motor Vehicles Rules and fuel prices have condemned the norm of imposing the penalty of Rs 50 per day for obtaining a Fitness Certificate from the day of default as per the new rules coming into force from April 1.

Most of the transporters applied for Fitness Certificate for the first time post-Covid, and some were left reeling to find the combined penalty for two years was calculated to be close to Rs 50,000. On April 12, the police had foiled the ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ march the JAC had taken out from Khairatabad. The heavy police bandobast at the Khairtabad X roads rounded up some 70 activists and shifted them to Goshamahal police station.

The other demands include withdrawal of MV Act 2019, constitution of a Welfare Board for Transport department and issuing 20,000 new auto rickshaw permits for providing employment opportunities to youngsters. City working president of Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union Md Umar Khan said the JAC cannot be stopped till the government heeds their demands.