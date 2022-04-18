STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman jumps off 4th floor in Hyderabad, dies

The incident took place when she had gone to her sister’s house along with her husband to attend a family function. 

Published: 18th April 2022 08:55 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An advocate died after jumping off the fourth floor of an apartment building in front of her family member in Laxmi Vihar of Chandanagar area on Sunday. The incident took place when she had gone to her sister’s house along with her husband to attend a family function. 

Police said, “The couple had gone to the victim’s sister's house for Vodi Bhiyyam. Her maternal uncle was also present there. The family said that she is mentally unstable and said that he had helped Shravani with her education, but no one returned his money.” The deceased replied: ‘If I am a problem for all of you then I should die’, and she jumped off the building.

