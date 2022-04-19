STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure civic amenities along with projs, KTR tells developers, GHMC

Published: 19th April 2022

Minister KT Rama Rao. (File Photo)

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated the one-kilometre-long skywalk connecting the Raidurg Metro Station and the Mindspace Madhapur campus. It was was designed and built by Mindspace Business Parks REIT. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the skywalk is an important addition to the public infrastructure and thanked the firm for constructing a beautiful skywalk.

Rama Rao asked GHMC to take inspiration from the work and also requested the realtors, real estate companies and builders to engage in building civic amenities along with other projects as they play an important role in city infrastructure.

This 3.5-metre-wide skywalk strategically connects the Raidurg Metro Station with the surrounding areas. It is estimated that 30,000 people can travel and make use of this skywalk every day. The skywalk has six staircases, five escalators and four lifts. It also has a cafe at the intersection. It is expected to improve connectivity as employees and general public working can walk directly from the Metro Station to the IT campus. 

