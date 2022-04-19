STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ocugen to commercialise Covaxin in Mexico

City-based pharma major Bharat Biotech’s US partner Ocugen, Inc. has got the permission to commercialise  Covid vaccine Covaxin in Mexico.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City-based pharma major Bharat Biotech’s US partner Ocugen, Inc. has got permission to commercialise the Covid vaccine Covaxin in Mexico. With this, the company has rights of Covaxin for all of North America. Covaxin previously had already been authorized for emergency use in adults by health regulators in Mexico, and now the biotechnology firm has submitted request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for children aged 2-18 years.

Ocugen, Inc. and (Bharat Biotech) BBIL, on Monday announced that they have entered into an amendment to their Co-development, Supply and Commercialization Agreement to expand Ocugen’s exclusive territory to include commercialization of COVAXINT in Mexico.  

“After meeting with Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, in Delhi, we are encouraged by the role COVAXINTM can play in Mexico’s continuing efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. COVAXINT is currently under review by COFEPRIS (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios) for emergency use among children between 2 and 18 years of age, and Ocugen is prepared to collaborate with the public health community to help their efforts. We also thank Bharat Biotech for helping make this opportunity a reality,” said Dr Shankar Musunuri, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Ocugen, Inc.

