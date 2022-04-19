Row over property led VRO to murder son-in-law: Cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Erukala Ramakrishna Goud, 33, who was working as a Home Guard with Turkapally police station, was murdered by a supari gang hired by his father-in-law after he raised a claim to his wife’s share in the property, reveals probe. This did not go well with VRO Pallepati Venkatesh Mudiraj, who was already annoyed after his daughter married Ramakrishna against his wishes, the police said.

The victim’s body was found buried near Kondapochamma temple in Kukunoorpalli, Siddipet on Sunday.

Ramakrishna married Bhargavi, daughter of Venkatesh in August, 2020. They settled down at Yadagirigutta and Bhargavi recently gave birth to a baby girl. Ramakrishna, meanwhile, was suspended from his job and started working as a real estate agent.

Investigations by the probe team revealed that Venkatesh struck a deal with supari gang leader Syed Latheef for `10 lakh to kill Ramakrishna. Following this, the gang kidnapped Ramakrishna and took him to Ramaram village of Gundala mandal in Nalgonda district, where he was strangulated to death. After ensuring he is dead, the gang put his body in a sack and buried it.

Police said a total of 11 people have been arrested in the case so far. All the accused have been remanded in judicial custody. Venkatesh has reportedly told police that he struck the ‘supari’ deal with Latheef as he was not willing to give his property to the couple. Investigations have revealed that Home Guard Dhornala Yadagiri working with Bibinagar police station provided the contact details of Latheef to Venkatesh. Following the confession of the accused, the police dug up the victim’s body and sent it to Gajwel Hospital for post-morterm examination. Later, his body was handed over to his family, the police said.