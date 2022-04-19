Srinivas Obulampalli flexing those muscles at 57

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Age is just a number for 57-year-old Srinivas Obulampalli. The engineer and full-time businessman’s chiselled body is sure to put many youngsters to shame. The fit and fine ‘young’ man speaks to CE about bodybuilding, his passion for fitness, bagging a medal at a recent bodybuilding championship and more. Srinivas started working out in his early 20s, right after college, and there was no turning back. “I did get injured a couple of times, but I started from zero all over again,” he says, about how he picked up his passion for a fit physique.

While working out benefits him to a great extent, Srinivas says building his muscles and sweating it out at the gym is the most effective stress buster. “I vent all my frustration out at the gym. Happy, grumpy, excited — it all comes out when I’m working out,” he shares.

He heads to the gym six days a week, religiously. So passionate is he about keeping fit, that even the Covid-19 pandemic could not stop him. “I built a gym at home in 2020 when I knew that it would be a long time until I get to go out to my regular place. It’s not huge, just has the essentials I need to keep me fit,” he says.

No points for guessing that weights are Srinivas’ favourite thing to do at the gym. “I lift heavyweights and use different ones for different parts of my body. I also do cardio, a little bit on the treadmill, some cross-training, cycling and other things. I also would go on frequent bike rides, but a recent accident has kept me from venturing out often on my beast. I spend about one-and-half hours a day at the gym, and sometimes longer, if I feel like it,” he shares, adding that while he’d love to do more, he has his business to get to, soon after working out.

He recently won a bodybuilding competition in the city, setting goals for the young to meet. “I had never wanted to enter the competition, but my friends and family encouraged me to and I gave in. It’s a great feeling to be known as one of the fittest men, especially in South India, but that’s about it. It was a once-in-a-lifetime thing, I don’t plan on participating in any such competitions. I do what I do because I enjoy it and am passionate about building my muscles,” says a modest Srinivas.

You would think a man like him would be on a restrictive diet, but quite surprisingly, the simple man is happy with a natural diet rich in protein. “I take a couple of supplements, but not too many as they are not good for my age. Sometimes, some good chicken is all I’ll need,” he shares. Like father, like family. Srinivas’ entire family — wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law and son-in-law — are all fitness freaks. “They are fans of cross-fit,” he says.

With a body like his, he’s sure to get a lot of attention. “It feels nice and is very motivating to have youngsters walk up to me and ask me how I maintain my body at this age and how it has inspired them to take to physical fitness. More than anything, I love that my body doubles up as a conversation starter,” he laughs.

On a concluding note, Srinivas adds that staying fit has done him as much good to his mind as it has to his body. “It keeps me sane. It bothers me a lot on days that I skip the gym; I end up sulking and cribbing. It’s a great way to unwind. You don’t have to build muscles like mine, keep it small, start running and you’ll slowly get there,” he signs off.