Tollywood asisstant director, 6 others held with ganja

HYDERABAD: Meerpet police on Friday arrested seven persons including an assistant director in Tollywood for smuggling ganja from Bhadrachalam to Karnataka. Police said assistant director Boda Hathiram along with other accused identified as Nenavath Krishna (mastermind), Sileru Sabavat Balu, Nenavath Hari, Nenavath Ashok, Ramavath Rohit and Ramavath Kishan were arrested.

Krishna, who was arrested by police in Kotananduru 2019 for smuggling ganja, had served a jail term. In jail, he met Hathiram who was serving a sentence in a similar case. After they were released from jail, they roped in two drivers for smuggling ganja.

Police found that Krishna, Ashok and Hari had transferred an amount of Rs 94,000 to Balu and Hathiram. Kiran and Rohit were offered `40,000 per trip from Badrachalam to Karnataka. Balu and Hathiram procured 190 kilograms of ganja from Bhadrachalam and Sileru and brought it to Hyderabad in a hired car.