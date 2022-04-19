STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

TS’ SpaceTech Framework to aid private players

The vision of the framework is to establish Telangana as a globally recognised one-stop destination in space technology.

Published: 19th April 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana government on Monday launched its SpaceTech Framework to support the participation of private industry in the space technology sector and thereby increase India’s share in the global market growing at a CAGR of 5.6 per cent to reach $558 billion in 2026. 

The vision of the framework is to establish Telangana as a globally recognised one-stop destination in space technology. Under the framework, the government seeks to build an ecosystem where advancement of space technology is increasingly done within India both by supporting indigenous development and attracting global companies. For the launch event, a space-themed Metaverse that allows interaction with nearby attendees without disrupting the event proceedings, was carried out. The same was spearheaded by the Emerging Technologies Wing and implemented by a Hyderabad startup named Gamitronics.

IT & Industries Minister K T Rama Rao speaks after the launch of State’s SpaceTech Framework through the Metaverse platform on Monday

S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO assured that he would support Telangana’s move in space technology. “I am happy to see industries coming forward in taking up higher roles in the space sector. We will make sure that private entities, entrepreneurs, startups and industries play a meaningful role in the space sector,” he said.

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog was all praise for the TS government for coming up with the spacetech framework. “It is an immense pleasure to see Telangana taking a big leap in space sector. With initiatives like this, it allows innovators to customise and build the business models for space solutions,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao SpaceTech SpaceTech Framework
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp