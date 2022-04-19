STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water Board ready for summer: MD

In a review meeting with Water Board officials, Dana Kishore directed them to take necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted water supply during the summer season.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  There is adequate water availability in the water reservoirs and all steps are being taken to supply drinking water to the people during the present summer by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), said HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore on Monday. An additional 20 million gallons of water per day (MGD) will be supplied to the water consumers as water consumption is more during summer, he added. 

In a review meeting with Water Board officials, Dana Kishore directed them to take necessary measures to ensure uninterrupted water supply during the summer season. Wherever there is a problem with the water supply, the officials were advised to fill the gap by using water tankers immediately for free of cost.

For the consumers who book water tankers, steps should be taken to supply tankers on priority without any delays.  In the light of the ensuing monsoon, he directed the officials to address sewage overflows and they should be rectified immediately on priority.

