STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Banjara Hills land feud: Cops on lookout for two accused

Meanwhile, an Inspector revealed that the two absconding persons are the advocate Midhun Kumar Allu and Subash Pulishetty, the former is accused of attacking the complainant. 

Published: 20th April 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police are looking for the two absconding persons who are among the 60 accused in a case of land encroachment in Banjara Hills. The ownership of land is disputed between the accused and the owner of AP Gems and Jewellers. The jeweller claims that the land was allotted to him by the State government. The other party claims that they hold the share. Police said that they are investigating the matter to verify the ownership of the land in question.

Banjara Hills police have registered a case against 84 people under sections of attempt to murder and trespassing on the private property on Sunday, based on a statement given by a watchman.Police are looking at two different versions at the same time. As many as 58 people, have been sent to judicial remand, while two others remain absconding. Police said they have formed teams to lookout for the two absconding accused. They are also procuring land related papers from both the parties to ensure free and fair verification. 

Besides that, police have name of TG Venkatesh, former MP and BJP leader from Kurnool, and his brother TG Vishwa Prasad, who owns a production house and a construction company have been listed as A5 and A1 respectively. Vishwa Prasad claimed he is currently not in the country. He informed police that he has moved to Seattle in US where he is running an IT business. He also said that he is not aware of the incident where dozens of people barged into the property on Sunday.Meanwhile, an Inspector revealed that the two absconding persons are the advocate Midhun Kumar Allu and Subash Pulishetty, the former is accused of attacking the complainant. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Banjara Hills Banjara Hills land feud
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp