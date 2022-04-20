Banjara Hills land feud: Cops on lookout for two accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police are looking for the two absconding persons who are among the 60 accused in a case of land encroachment in Banjara Hills. The ownership of land is disputed between the accused and the owner of AP Gems and Jewellers. The jeweller claims that the land was allotted to him by the State government. The other party claims that they hold the share. Police said that they are investigating the matter to verify the ownership of the land in question.

Banjara Hills police have registered a case against 84 people under sections of attempt to murder and trespassing on the private property on Sunday, based on a statement given by a watchman.Police are looking at two different versions at the same time. As many as 58 people, have been sent to judicial remand, while two others remain absconding. Police said they have formed teams to lookout for the two absconding accused. They are also procuring land related papers from both the parties to ensure free and fair verification.

Besides that, police have name of TG Venkatesh, former MP and BJP leader from Kurnool, and his brother TG Vishwa Prasad, who owns a production house and a construction company have been listed as A5 and A1 respectively. Vishwa Prasad claimed he is currently not in the country. He informed police that he has moved to Seattle in US where he is running an IT business. He also said that he is not aware of the incident where dozens of people barged into the property on Sunday.Meanwhile, an Inspector revealed that the two absconding persons are the advocate Midhun Kumar Allu and Subash Pulishetty, the former is accused of attacking the complainant.