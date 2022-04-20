Bridging the gaping gap

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Our liver is one of the most versatile organs in human beings - did you know that it simultaneously performs over 200 important functions for the body? Did you know that it is the liver that creates the blood that circulates in our body! No wonder it’s rightly called the ‘live’r. We seldom are aware of the vitality of this wonder organ, resulting in ignoring the various symptoms that indicate a problem with the liver. This eventually could lead to fatal complications, in the absence of a donor!

On the occasion of World Liver Day, we speak to liver transplant surgeons who lament about the huge gap in between the demand for liver transplants and the lack of donors for the same. Dr Tom Cherian, founder & MD, South Asian Liver Institute, Banjara Hills, shares some alarming statistics: “The requirement for liver donation in India is approximately 30,000 transplants a year. But, only 3,000-4,000 patients end up having a transplant, with the rest of them suffering, some even to the point of death. This is because most don’t even get the right medical advice to go for transplant surgery.”

Pointing out another significant gap, Dr Manish C Varma, senior consultant and head of department, liver transplant surgeon at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, says, “The reason for a huge number of people not being treated for liver diseases is due to the gap between the need and their access to healthcare.”

He lists some of the limitations to be geographic access for those living in remote areas, the lack of information, with most patients not taking their symptoms seriously, and lastly, the financial hurdle. “While the government and crowdfunding platforms/charitable organisations like the Sood Charity Foundation and Pravin Agarwal Foundation, among others are helping bridge the monetary gap, the onus of awareness through campaigns and education in schools falls on us,” says Dr Manish.

Even today, about 70-75 percent of transplants are possible through living donors, meaning, a family member or distant relative is having to risk surgery, shares Dr Tom. “The fear of complications will linger, hence the perfect solution to this problem would be through cadavers (organ donation from brain dead people or those who had pledged their organs before death), but a very small percentage of them are reaching fruition today and that’s tragic,” he remarks.

He says that the problem lies in many not agreeing to donate their organs because of an emotional attachment or a false belief that they need their body to be the same for a perfect afterlife. Dr Tom breaks the notion saying, “As per my knowledge, no single religion has anything against organ donation, so awareness must be raised about the same.

Another problem included patients who die involved in accidents or are on ventilators, their organs/remains don’t reach centres capable of a transplant process,” he adds. He shares a viable solution: The mandatory presence of an organ donation counsellor in every hospital in the country, who is aware of transplantation needs, processes, etc. “It could be difficult for families to become generous in the midst of the grief of losing their loved one, but organ donation counsellors can help them see how this can give another human(s) a new lease or life. The success of this can improve donation improved with the increase in awareness among people, about the aptitude to come forward to pledge their organs,” he shares.

For the unversed, only living donors (of relatives) and cadavers are legal in India. Organ donation by any other means, especially by way of money, is illegal and unethical due to the ugly affair of organ trafficking in the country, says Dr Tom. “There’s the fear of coercion - emotional or monetary or threat to the well-being of the donor, when it comes to donation of people who are not related, hence altruistic donations, are illegal, as of now,” explains Dr Manish.

All you need to know about Liver Transplant

Our body has only one liver, how will I survive if I donate mine?

Our liver has the potential to regenerate to its full size, even if 70 per cent of it is donated.

How long will it take for my liver to heal, post donation?

Most of the regeneration happens within the very first two weeks of surgery and the liver is back to being completely normal and perfect within four to six weeks. The patient will be discharged within a week of transplantation surgery.

Is it safe to say liver transplantation surgery comes with little to no risks?

Liver transplantation surgeries are one of the most technically challenging ones. This is because the surgeon must be accurate about taking the correct part of the liver with the veins and arteries

What will make me an eligible donor to anybody in my family?

Your blood group must match, unless you are O+ (universal donor) or the patient is AB+ (universal recipient)

You must be above 18 and below 50 years of age. Your BMI must be less than 30, lest you have to wait until you lose weight

You should suffer from chronic illnesses and comorbities like diabetes, heart diseases, etc.

Your CT scan must be clean with healthy liver enzymes, good volume, and proper anatomy division. - You shouldn’t be a heavy consumer of alcohol or a regular smoker.