STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Corporator’s wife slaps school correspondent, booked for outraging modesty

She has been running the school on the first, second and third floors since 2018 by paying rent in accordance with their rental agreement. 

Published: 20th April 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another instance of a ruling party leader’s highhandedness, the wife of a corporator allegedly slapped a correspondent of a  private school when the latter sought shifting of an LPG gas agency from the building that houses the school at Boduppal in Hyderabad.

The incident comes close on the heels of the TRS leaders being responsible for the death of a real estate businessman in a blaze in Kamareddy and a BJP worker ending his life by consuming poison in front of a police station, unable to bear harassment by a TRS corporator’s husband in Khammam.

In Boduppal, the correspondent of Global Champs School Kameshwari approached 28th division TRS corporator Cheerla Narsimha Reddy and his wife Cheeraoa Anitha requesting them to shift the LPG agency since the corporator owned the building as well as the gas agency.

The correspondent of the school lodged a complaint with Medipalli police station late Monday night based on which they registered a case against both the corporator and his wife under IPC Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally causing insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 427 (mischief causing damage) along with other sections related to intention to insult the modesty of a woman.

Kameshwari in her complaint said that the corporator’s wife had slapped her outside the school premises. She has been running the school on the first, second and third floors since 2018 by paying rent in accordance with their rental agreement. 

On the ground floor, an LPG agency of HP owned by the corporator has been running before the place was rented for the school.Kameshwari sought shifting of the gas agency as it is not safe for children of her school. This angered the corporator and his wife and subsequently the wife slapped her. They allegly told her to do whatever she wants and that they won’t shift the gas agency. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Global Champs School
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp