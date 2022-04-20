Corporator’s wife slaps school correspondent, booked for outraging modesty

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another instance of a ruling party leader’s highhandedness, the wife of a corporator allegedly slapped a correspondent of a private school when the latter sought shifting of an LPG gas agency from the building that houses the school at Boduppal in Hyderabad.

The incident comes close on the heels of the TRS leaders being responsible for the death of a real estate businessman in a blaze in Kamareddy and a BJP worker ending his life by consuming poison in front of a police station, unable to bear harassment by a TRS corporator’s husband in Khammam.

In Boduppal, the correspondent of Global Champs School Kameshwari approached 28th division TRS corporator Cheerla Narsimha Reddy and his wife Cheeraoa Anitha requesting them to shift the LPG agency since the corporator owned the building as well as the gas agency.

The correspondent of the school lodged a complaint with Medipalli police station late Monday night based on which they registered a case against both the corporator and his wife under IPC Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally causing insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 427 (mischief causing damage) along with other sections related to intention to insult the modesty of a woman.

Kameshwari in her complaint said that the corporator’s wife had slapped her outside the school premises. She has been running the school on the first, second and third floors since 2018 by paying rent in accordance with their rental agreement.

On the ground floor, an LPG agency of HP owned by the corporator has been running before the place was rented for the school.Kameshwari sought shifting of the gas agency as it is not safe for children of her school. This angered the corporator and his wife and subsequently the wife slapped her. They allegly told her to do whatever she wants and that they won’t shift the gas agency.