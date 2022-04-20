Flyover in long list of projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bahadurpura flyover is one in a long list of developmental projects underway in the Old City and will help the government counter allegations that it has been neglecting the Old City. Just a short distance from the flyover, the Multimedia musical fountain installed at the Mir Alam Tank and inaugurated on Tuesday is expected to entice most tourists visiting the zoo. The musical show is formulated for 15 minutes with two editions per day in the evening. The fountain is 40 m long and water rises up to 12 m in sync with music and lights.

The GHMC has made it clear that it wants to develop Mir Alam Tank on par with Durgam Cheruvu. Meanwhile, the government has announced the renovation of Mir Alam Mandi, Sardar Mahal and Mahboob Chowk complex.