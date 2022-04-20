STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Flyover in long list of projects

The Bahadurpura flyover is one in a long list of developmental projects underway in the Old City and will help the government counter allegations that it has been neglecting the Old City.

Published: 20th April 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

The Benz Circle-II flyover, which was inaugurated by Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bahadurpura flyover is one in a long list of developmental projects underway in the Old City and will help the government counter allegations that it has been neglecting the Old City. Just a short distance from the flyover, the Multimedia musical fountain installed at the Mir Alam Tank and inaugurated on Tuesday is expected to entice most tourists visiting the zoo. The musical show is formulated for 15 minutes with two editions per day in the evening. The fountain is 40 m long and water rises up to 12 m in sync with music and lights. 

The GHMC has made it clear that it wants to develop Mir Alam Tank on par with Durgam Cheruvu. Meanwhile, the government has announced the renovation of Mir Alam Mandi, Sardar Mahal and Mahboob Chowk complex.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bahadurpura flyover
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp