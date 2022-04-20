Gleaning the gold off silver

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The benefits of silver-charged water are aplenty, say nutritionists, amid the growing popularity of the drink. The new trend comes a couple of months after celebrities like Virat Kohli, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Badshah, Shruti Hasan, and Gauri Khan were spotted carrying or consuming black alkaline water. Explaining the basic idea behind silver water, Ishrath Ikram, nutritionist at Yoga&You, PG Road, Secunderabad, says, “When metals like gold, silver or copper are put in water for a specific time period, the resultant water gets charged with the health-benefiting qualities of the metal.”

Speaking about the general benefits of silver to the body, Zeenath Fatima, a dietician at Eat2Fit nutrition & diet studio says, “Our ancestors ate and drank in silver-coated vessels because of the many health benefits. Some of them include curing problems of indigestion and fighting bacteria.”

Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a wellness coach shares how water can be charged with silver: Boil 2-6 gm of pure silver in a bowl of water, consume after it has cooled down. He adds that early mornings are the ideal time to drink silver charged water and that as an alternative, one can also drink water from silver utensils or use silver squares in your bathing water.