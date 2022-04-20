STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Gleaning the gold off silver

The benefits of silver-charged water are aplenty, say nutritionists, amid the growing popularity of the drink.

Published: 20th April 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The benefits of silver-charged water are aplenty, say nutritionists, amid the growing popularity of the drink. The new trend comes a couple of months after celebrities like Virat Kohli, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Badshah, Shruti Hasan, and Gauri Khan were spotted carrying or consuming black alkaline water. Explaining the basic idea behind silver water, Ishrath Ikram, nutritionist at Yoga&You, PG Road, Secunderabad, says, “When metals like gold, silver or copper are put in water for a specific time period, the resultant water gets charged with the health-benefiting qualities of the metal.” 

Speaking about the general benefits of silver to the body, Zeenath Fatima, a dietician at Eat2Fit nutrition & diet studio says, “Our ancestors ate and drank in silver-coated vessels because of the many health benefits. Some of them include curing problems of indigestion and fighting bacteria.” 

Sidhharrth S Kumaar, a wellness coach shares how water can be charged with silver: Boil 2-6 gm of pure silver in a bowl of water, consume after it has cooled down. He adds that early mornings are the ideal time to drink silver charged water and that as an alternative, one can also drink water from silver utensils or use silver squares in your bathing water. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Silver Water Ishrath Ikram
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp