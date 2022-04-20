Man gets two-year jail for bid to traffick woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A trial court sentenced Buggana Madhumohan Reddy of Kurnool to two-year rigorous imprisonment for trying to traffic a woman on the pretext of finding her a job in Hyderabad in 2020. During the trial, the court considered the statement of the victim and the owner of the house where she was holed up by the accused.

In the year 2020, the victim belonging to Visakhapatnam had left home in search of livelihood. She went to Kurnool, but could not find any work there. Then, she decided to travel to Hyderabad. When she was waiting to take a bus to Hyderabad, the accused approached her and started a conversation.After coming to know about her situation, he offered help and brought her to Hyderabad. She was put in a rented room in Jeedimetla.