Old City to equal New City, assures govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the State government would develop the Old City on lines of other areas of the New City and there will be no discrimination when it comes to development. Many development works had been taken up in Hyderabad parliamentary constituency although there are no corporation or Assembly elections. It shows government’s commitment, he said.

The Minister inaugurated various development works in the Old City including the six-lane bidirectional Bahadurpura flyover built at a cost of Rs 108 crore, a multimedia musical fountain at Mir Alam Tank (Rs 2.55 crore), laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of Mahboob Chowk (Rs 36 crore), revamping of Mir Alam Mandi (Rs 21.90 crore), rehabilitation of sewerage network in Zone-3 areas of Old City (Rs 297 crore), STP construction in Miralam Tank and among other works totalling nearly Rs 495 crore.

Apart from this, an expressway connecting Bahadurpura to the airport is being constructed, which is estimated to be completed in an year.To improve sanitation in Old City, another 150 Swachh auto tippers will be provided and the pace of road widening will be increased, Rama Rao said.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi demanded the State government start the construction of a new building at Osmania General Hospital.To a request from Owaisi for naming the Bahadurpura flyover after the founder of Jamia Nizamia Islamic seminary Moulana Mohammed Anwaarullah Farooqui, the Minister said that GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar would issue necessary instructions in this regard.