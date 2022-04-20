Rs 5 meals for kin of patients in government hospitals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Attendants of patients will soon be provided subsidised meals at Rs 5 as the Health Department has signed an MoU with Hare Krishna Mission for the same. Vegetarian meals will be provided across 18 hospitals in the GHMC limits.

The government has kept aside Rs 38.66 crore for the same as it will be paying Rs 21.25 per plate to the mission for the subsidised food. This will be separate from the free meals being given to admitted patients. An estimated 20,000 people will eat food daily with the service.

The services will be available in Osmania General Hospital, NIMS, Gandhi, Niloufer, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospitals, Petla Burj Maternity, MNJ Cancer hospital, Chest Hospital, Koti ENT, Nallakunta Fever Hospital, Koti Maternity, TIMS, Koti district.

It will also be available in Malakpet, Golconda, Vanasthalipuram, Kondapur, Nampally area hospitals.In terms of meals, curd ride, pulihora, sambar, lentils, sabzi, jaggery will be provided along with water.

Nearly Rs 40 lakh kept aside for meals

