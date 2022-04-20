STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana’s history from a different perspective

Retired IAS officer Madabhushi Madan Gopal has penned another book, this time on the politically charged Telangana region of 1960s.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Retired IAS officer Madabhushi Madan Gopal has penned another book, this time on the politically charged Telangana region of 1960s. Titled Rainbow Years: Conflict to Contentment, it is the second book by the author and former bureaucrat. 

It is a tale of three friends from a university caught on the cusp of political turbulence and the popular dream of a Marxist-Leninist revolution in a newly independent India. In Rainbow Years, the author weaves the sensitive and unusual experiences, and the transitional journey of the life of a disciplined Left-wing ideologist turning into a civil servant.

Convinced about the revolution that must come, three friends — Rajen (disguised as Gopal), Suri and Mallana — set out to chart their paths through a Left-wing organisation and movement. As decades pass, the strategies fail, the ideologies get diluted, connection with the masses is lost and they allow foreign intervention. When the friends meet again after decades, there is no scope to be judgmental; they must accept the vicissitudes of life. 

Former Judge Telangana High Court Justice Nagarjuna Reddy, former Chief Secretary to the Telangana government Shailendra Joshi and Prof Ghanta Chakrapani, at the book launch of Ranibow Years: Conflict to Contentment, authored by Madabhushi Madan Gopal, in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Vinay madapu 

“By this time, in the second part of the book which is titled Dark Clouds, Rajen leaves behind his leftist ideologies after a life-changing moment and becomes a dedicated IAS officer,” Justice Nagarjuna Reddy, former Judge of High Court, Telangana, said during the book launch at Tourism Plaza in Begumpet on Tuesday. “It is an inspirational story which is part of Telangana’s contemporary history. This book is a must-read for anyone, particularly IAS officers, who wants to understand the history of Telangana,” Justice Nagarjuna added. 

Retired civil servant Shailendra Joshi, who was also at the launch, said Gopal’s semi-autobiographical novel narrates the journey of a generation that had dreamt of a revolution; the dream is shattered by the calming realisation of being of service to the common people, by becoming a civil servant. “It is a chronological history of the Naxalite movement in Telangana. The book is very emotional,” he said. 

Speaking about his book, Gopal said, “The 1960s were described as ‘roaring years’. I grew up in those dynamic times, walked through fire and came out fresh. Protests, disoriented riots, widespread civil unrest, political assassinations, alienation among youth, dreamy idealism and violent rebellions marked the decade.”

