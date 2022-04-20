Youth held for attacking official

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old youngster was arrested on Tuesday for assaulting an Assistant Engineer from the Electricity Department in Tappachabutra. Videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media platforms. The police said the accused Vishal hadn’t paid his electricity bill for the last two years. When he received a bill asking him to pay the electricity usage charges for the last two years, he, along with his family members, went to the department office in Tappachabutra and attacked Vijay Kumar, the AE. Police said that the attacker climbed up on the table at the office and slapped the AE. A case has been registered in this connection, police said.
