4-year-old murder in Erragadda hospital unsolved

HYDERABAD: The incident of a youngster dying after he was set ablaze at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) campus in Erragadda, Hyderabad, is not the first such incident at the hospital premises. While two accused involved in the offence were arrested in the recent incident, a similar case was reported in June 2018, where a woman’s semi-naked body was found in the campus, with her legs chopped, remains undetected. Police are yet to nab the accused and the investigation into the case has been shelved.

The woman’s body was found in an open area near the male open ward in the hospital and her legs were chopped off above the ankles. The chopped feet were later traced on the terrace of the male open ward. Suspecting that the offenders had brought the woman to the place in an attempt to rob her anklets, chopped her legs and looted the anklets, police had registered a case and started investigation.

Analysis of CCTVs also traced the victim’s movements from the nearby Yellareddyguda, where she was found taking an autorickshaw. However, cops could not trace her movements after that and also the three-wheeler.

It was also suspected that the suspects could have brought her in an autorickshaw through the rear entrance, which leads to an encroached portion in the hospital campus, which is spread over 56 acres of area. It was then found that at least 10 acres of the area had been encroached. The dog squad which visited the scene also led cops up to the rear entrance, but could not go further and returned to the spot where the body was found.

As an immediate measure, the hospital authorities had closed the rear entrance for any movement. The case was investigated on priority with special teams including the city task force also working on it, but with no breakthrough, it has been shelved and now lies undetected even after close to four years.

