Baby boy dies, parents blame hospital

Published: 21st April 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleged negligence of doctors at DRDO Apollo hospital claimed the life of a newborn boy, following which a case has been registered against the doctor at Kanchanbagh police station in the city on Wednesday.

Tulasi, a resident of Uppuguda, was admitted to the hospital on April 15 for her delivery. Doctors, after checking her, told her that she would have a normal delivery. However, on April 16, they performed a caesarian surgery and delivered a male child.  But the child was sick and was treated in the ICU at the same hospital and he finally breathed his last late on Tuesday. Based on a complaint from Tulasi and her husband Chandra, a case of causing death due to negligence was registered against the doctors and the probe is underway, the cops said.
 

