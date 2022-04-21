Drugs case: Police see link between pub, peddler Tony 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of Banjara Hills police station who are probing the drug bust made three weeks ago have issued notices to two persons, one each from Himayathnagar and Jubilee Hills. These two persons had earlier been arrested by the city police along with Nigerian drug peddler Chukwu Ogbonna David alias Tony, the kingpin in the drug racket busted by police in January.

Sleuths, while conducting their investigation, cross-checked the details of Abhishek Vuppala and Anil who were arrested in the Pudding and Mink drug bust case in the Drug Offenders Profiling Analysis and Monitoring System (DOPAMS) application of Telangana police, which was launched profiling Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic

Substances (NDPS) cases. They found that Abhiskek was in touch with Tony in the past.Further, after analysing the WhatsApp data of the two arrested persons, police found two names who were arrested along with Tony.Suspecting that they could be connected with the drug bust at Pudding and Mink, the sleuths have summoned them to appear before Banjara Hills police on Thursday.

From the WhatsApp data analysis, they have also identified 10 persons picked up during the drug bust, for having contacts with the two persons who have been summoned. Police are expecting to get a breakthrough after questioning these two persons.