STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Man kills wife after quarrel over property dispute

According to police, Sali and her husband Srinivas were residing at Lokya Tanda in Mallapur village of Kothur.

Published: 21st April 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old woman was murdered by her husband following a dispute over property on the city outskirts at Kothur of Cyberabad commissionerate. The body of the victim, identified as Ketavath Sali, was found in a lake. 

According to police, Sali and her husband Srinivas were residing at Lokya Tanda in Mallapur village of Kothur. As Sali was not well for the past few days, her father, residing in a neighbouring village, was on his way to Lokya tanda to visit her. Passing by a lake, he noticed a huge crowd gathered and stopped to enquire.

He noticed a woman’s body was being fished out from the lake and was shocked to realise that it was his daughter.  It was found that Srinivas strangled her to death and then dumped her body in the lake.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Woman murdered by husband
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp