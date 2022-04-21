Man kills wife after quarrel over property dispute

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old woman was murdered by her husband following a dispute over property on the city outskirts at Kothur of Cyberabad commissionerate. The body of the victim, identified as Ketavath Sali, was found in a lake.

According to police, Sali and her husband Srinivas were residing at Lokya Tanda in Mallapur village of Kothur. As Sali was not well for the past few days, her father, residing in a neighbouring village, was on his way to Lokya tanda to visit her. Passing by a lake, he noticed a huge crowd gathered and stopped to enquire.

He noticed a woman’s body was being fished out from the lake and was shocked to realise that it was his daughter. It was found that Srinivas strangled her to death and then dumped her body in the lake.