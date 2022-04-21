STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Retracing the ups and downs of Jainism  

This 30-yr-old moonlights as an amateur archaeologist to showcase the forgotten past of Jain temples in TS

Published: 21st April 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Shashank Kishan
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Kakatiyas, who were originally Jains, ruled the South with all their might for almost two centuries. But, halfway through their reign, the shift to Hinduism in the royal bloodline led to Jain temples in their kingdom being converted into Hindu temples. This led to a downfall in the once flourishing religion in the Indian subcontinent. 

Uncovering this part of the mostly undocumented history for well over a decade is 30-year-old Sunil Samudrala, a university assistant from Yousufguda. Sunil’s journey began when he started to read articles in newspapers and on the Internet, which made him realise how the history of Jainism in Telangana has mostly been documented based on written texts, but not through archaeological sources, such as inscriptions and iconography. 

“The archaeological means are much more reliable as we can scientifically date them back to when they were inscribed. They are usually free of interpolation, compared to the literary texts which can often be subjective or biased,” he says. Sunil suggests that the Kakatiya kings might have transitioned into Hinduism because of some rigid customs in Jainism, and as a result, people also followed suit. 

They started converting Jain temples into Shiva temples, as it was much more economical to do so than building a new temple altogether. Fearing communalism, the Jains buried their idols and sculptures and ran for their lives. Evidence suggests that Indian Vedic scholar and teacher Adi Shankara, upon his journey to the South, had transformed several deserted Jain temples into Hindu ones, he says.

Sunil has visited over 350 former Jain temple sites in and around Telangana -- one among his key findings include the identification of 8th century AD sculptures of the seventh Jain Thirtankar Suparshanath. “Suparshanath was considered to be one among the least worshipped of the 24 Tirthankars, but my findings have proved otherwise,” he says. 

Sunil Samudrala

The 30-year-old has also found archaeological evidence in the form of an inscription from 10th century AD on how Jainism is linked with Hinduism. “It reads Jainabrahma-Jogi, indicating the relationship between Lord Brahma and Jainism,” he says, adding that the Chaturvedas have several topics on Jainism and the 23rd Tirthankar, Parshvanath, is the cousin of Lord Krishna. 

The Jains, who happen to be one of the world’s oldest communities, now form a mere 0.4 per cent of India’s population. Sunil says that despite such a dismal figure, the Jains contribute almost 30 per cent of the income tax, mainly due to their flourishing businesses in the diamond market, something that has been documented since 6th century BC. 

“I do not support any religion. I just want to portray how a religion has witnessed ups and downs over the course of time,” says Sunil, who has come a long way from being falsely labelled as a ‘treasure hunter’ in the past to holding guest lectures in several universities today. He had also hosted a photo exhibition recently, Jain: Culture and History in Telangana, on his findings with the help of the State government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kakatiyas Jains Sunil Samudrala
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp